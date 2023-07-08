Housing sales in Gurugram up by 13% in 2023; 7-8% decline in Noida, Greater Noida
Due to a surge in demand for mid-income and luxury houses, Gurugram witnessed a 13 per cent rise in its housing sales in 2023. Whereas, a 7-8 per cent fall in the sale of housing property in Noida and Greater Noida indicated a slump in the real estate industry in these cities, according to Anarock data released for the Delhi-NCR market.