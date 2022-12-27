Housing sales in seven Indian cities have set a new record in 2022--breaching the previous high of 2014, according to a report by Anarock. The property consultants firm said that around 3,64,000 units were sold in 2022 against 2,36,500 units in 2021 across the top 7 cities – rising by 54% on Y-o-Y. The last peak was seen in 2014 when 3.43 lakh units were sold across the top 7 cities.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}