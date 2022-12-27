Housing sales in seven Indian cities have set a new record in 2022--breaching the previous high of 2014, according to a report by Anarock. The property consultants firm said that around 3,64,000 units were sold in 2022 against 2,36,500 units in 2021 across the top 7 cities – rising by 54% on Y-o-Y. The last peak was seen in 2014 when 3.43 lakh units were sold across the top 7 cities.
Housing sales in seven Indian cities have set a new record in 2022--breaching the previous high of 2014, according to a report by Anarock. The property consultants firm said that around 3,64,000 units were sold in 2022 against 2,36,500 units in 2021 across the top 7 cities – rising by 54% on Y-o-Y. The last peak was seen in 2014 when 3.43 lakh units were sold across the top 7 cities.
Among the seven cities, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) witnessed the highest sales of 1,09,700 units (approx) in 2022, followed by Delhi NCR with 63,700 units (approx).
Among the seven cities, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) witnessed the highest sales of 1,09,700 units (approx) in 2022, followed by Delhi NCR with 63,700 units (approx).
Pune recorded sales of around 57,200 units in 2022, an increase of 59% over 2021. While Bengaluru reported sales of 49,500 units (approx) in 2022- an annual increase of 50%. Hyderabad recorded sales of approx. 47,500 units in 2022, a yearly increase of 87% over 2021. Kolkata recorded sales of approx. 21,200 units in 2022, an annual increase of 62% from the previous year. And, 16,100 units were sold in Chennai in 2022, a yearly jump of 29% over 2021.
Pune recorded sales of around 57,200 units in 2022, an increase of 59% over 2021. While Bengaluru reported sales of 49,500 units (approx) in 2022- an annual increase of 50%. Hyderabad recorded sales of approx. 47,500 units in 2022, a yearly increase of 87% over 2021. Kolkata recorded sales of approx. 21,200 units in 2022, an annual increase of 62% from the previous year. And, 16,100 units were sold in Chennai in 2022, a yearly jump of 29% over 2021.
“2022 has been a phenomenal year for residential real estate despite all headwinds including rising property prices, interest rate hikes and all geopolitical tensions, etc. Housing sales in the top 7 cities breached the previous highs of 2014 while new launches in comparison remained restricted," Anuj Puri, Chairman, ANAROCK Group said.
“2022 has been a phenomenal year for residential real estate despite all headwinds including rising property prices, interest rate hikes and all geopolitical tensions, etc. Housing sales in the top 7 cities breached the previous highs of 2014 while new launches in comparison remained restricted," Anuj Puri, Chairman, ANAROCK Group said.
The new launches across the top 7 cities saw a 51% annual rise – from 2,36,700 units in 2021 to nearly 3,57,600 new units in 2022. MMR and Hyderabad witnessed maximum new launches in 2022, together comprising nearly 54% share of the total new launches in the year.
The new launches across the top 7 cities saw a 51% annual rise – from 2,36,700 units in 2021 to nearly 3,57,600 new units in 2022. MMR and Hyderabad witnessed maximum new launches in 2022, together comprising nearly 54% share of the total new launches in the year.
Additionally, property prices also increased in the range of 4 - 7% this year primarily due to an increase in input costs and an increase in demand.
Additionally, property prices also increased in the range of 4 - 7% this year primarily due to an increase in input costs and an increase in demand.
The property prices rose 7% each in MMR and Bengaluru in Q4. As per the Anarock's report. The price per square foot in Mumbai region stands at ₹11,890 at present and in Bengaluru at ₹5,570.
The property prices rose 7% each in MMR and Bengaluru in Q4. As per the Anarock's report. The price per square foot in Mumbai region stands at ₹11,890 at present and in Bengaluru at ₹5,570.
In other Indian cities, the price per square feet in the 4th quarter of 2022 are NCR ( ₹5,025), Pune ( ₹6,000), Hyderabad ( ₹4,620), Chennai ( ₹5,315), and Kolkata ( ₹4,700), respectively.
In other Indian cities, the price per square feet in the 4th quarter of 2022 are NCR ( ₹5,025), Pune ( ₹6,000), Hyderabad ( ₹4,620), Chennai ( ₹5,315), and Kolkata ( ₹4,700), respectively.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.