Housing sales in top 7 cities may hit fresh record high in 2022: Report
Total sales in the top seven cities are likely to exceed 3.6 lakh units in 2022 against 3.43 lakh units sold in 2014, the previous record high.
Housing sales across the top seven cities in 2022 are expected to breach the previous peak of 2014, going by the momentum in sales in the ongoing festive period and the first three quarters of the year.
According to a latest report by Anarock, total sales in the top seven cities are likely to exceed 3.6 lakh units in 2022 against 3.43 lakh units sold in 2014, the previous record high.
The January-September period of 2022 saw housing sales and new launches surpass the full-year readings of 2019 with about 2.73 lakh units sold in the first nine months of 2022 and new launches at 2.65 lakh units. The year 2019 saw over 2.61 lakh units sold in the entire year, while new supply stood at 2.34 lakh units.
Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and the National Capital Region (NCR) have retained their top slot rankings in the first nine months of 2022. About 1,30,450 units were collectively sold in these two regions, accounting for 48% of the total sales in the top seven cities. Other high-selling cities were Pune, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, which accounted for a 42% cumulative sales share.
The top seven cities are MMR, Hyderabad, Pune, Bengaluru, NCR, Chennai and Kolkata.
Housing sales remained strong despite average property prices increasing in 2022, with the annual price appreciation in Q3 2022 being the best in the past seven years – 6% against Q3 2021.
Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock Group, says, “2022 will create residential market history in India, having already breached all previous highs and continuing to witness strong sales momentum in the ongoing festive season. Homeownership sentiment retained the vibrancy ushered in by the Covid-19 era - despite interest rates hikes of 190 bps, increased property rates, and the conspicuous lack of festive season offers and discounts this year."
A combination of end-user and investor demand continues to zero in on projects by large and listed developers. These players report consistently high sales and are stepping up new supply infusions into the market. Total new launches in 2022 will remain lower than the previous peak of 2014, which saw about 5.45 lakh homes launched across the top seven cities.
Current trends indicate that launches in these cities will exceed 3.4 lakh units in the whole of 2022. The first nine months of 2022 saw 2.65 lakh units launched in the top seven cities, with MMR and Hyderabad recording the maximum new launches in this period and accounting for 54% of the total new supply.
