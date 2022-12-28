Housing sales increase 50%, new supply 101% in top eight cities in 2022: Report

“Despite the industry’s numerous challenges, housing sales have rebounded strongly this year. It is worth noting that the industry is seeing higher demand and favorable sentiments. Despite the steady climb in home loan interest rates, customers have been interested in locking in lower prices rather than fretting about mortgage interest rates, which is also evident from our Consumer Sentiment Survey which indicated that homebuyers have been positive about the economy and their future earnings throughout 2022." said Vikas Wadhawan, Group CFO, PropTiger.com.