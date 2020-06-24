Housing sales, launches hit a new low during April-June: Anarock

"A massive drop in both new launches and housing sales were, of course, expected on the back of a complete lockdown for most of this quarter. Interestingly, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), one of the most COVID-19-affected cities, witnessed maximum housing sales of nearly 3,620 units among all cities, followed by Bengaluru with 2,990 units. Technology adoption has played a big role in housing sales of late, with many developers now strengthening their digital sales capabilities," said Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock Property Consultants.