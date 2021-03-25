Housing sales overcome covid-19 blues, surge 29% in Q1: Survey

Anarock survey also showed that overall unsold stock in Q1 2021 over Q1 2020 saw negligible change, as new supply between Q4 2020 and Q1 2021 outpaced overall absorption numbers. MMR witnessed the highest yearly reduction in unsold inventory of 8%, while Bengaluru and Kolkata witnessed yearly reductions of 7% each. In contrast, the unsold stock increased by 81% in Hyderabad in the same period, due to considerable new supply hitting the city in the last two quarters.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}