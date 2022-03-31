Housing sales up 7% in 8 big cities in Jan-Mar period: Report

The city-wise, Bengaluru saw a 3 per cent rise in housing sales, while Mumbai saw a whopping 26 per cent rise. Housing sales in Pune were up 19 per cent. Among the cities that saw a decline, housing sales tumbled by 26 per cent in Chennai, while demand was 19 per cent lower in Delhi-NCR. Hyderabad saw a 15 per cent decline and housing sales in Kolkata also fell 15 per cent.

