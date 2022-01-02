Housing sales up 71% in 2021 in top 7 cities; down 10% from pre-Covid level

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region market, new launches rose 88% to 56,880 units in 2021 from 30,290 units in the previous year. Hyderabad saw a jump of over two-folds to 51,470 units in 2021 from 21,110 units in 2020. The Delhi-NCR saw 71% increase in new housing supply at 31,710 units in 2021 as against 18,530 units in 2020.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}