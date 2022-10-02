Housing sales up 87% in Jan-Sept in 7 cities; breach full 2019 figure: Report3 min read . Updated: 02 Oct 2022, 02:53 PM IST
The sales stood at 1,45,651 units in the January-September period of 2021.
The housing sales across seven cities between January-September period surged 87 per cent to 2,72,709 units and had breached the transactions clocked in entire 2019 pre-COVID year on strong demand, said property consultant Anarock on 2 October.