Housing unit sales increased by 20% in January-March 2021, says 99acres report

In the first quarter of 2021, Delhi and Mumbai top the chart for luxury housing. Most of the demand for property priced more than Rs1 crore was driven by these two metros, followed by Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. However, understandably, affordable housing (within Rs40 lakh) remained the most popular choice with Kolkata leading the demand followed by Chennai, Ahmedabad, and Pune. Bangalore saw the least demand for affordable houses while it leads to maximum demand for mid-income housing (within Rs40 lakh- ₹1 crore).