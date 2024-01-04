Houthi attacks on Red Sea vessels: MEA says ‘looking at unfolding situation very closely’
The MEA spokesperson remarks came days after Liberian-flagged vessel MV Chem Pluto came under drone attack off India's west coast
As Houthi rebels step up their attacks against the commercial vessels in the Red Sea, the Union Ministry for External Affairs on Thursday said that India attaches high importance to the freedom of navigation and free movement of commercial shipping. The MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal affirmed that the Indian Navy is patrolling the area and we are closely monitoring the unfolding situation.