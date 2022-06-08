How 50 bps RBI repo rate hike may impact housing demand?5 min read . Updated: 08 Jun 2022, 12:25 PM IST
The RBI increased its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points, bringing the key repo rate to 4.90 per cent from 4.40 per cent before.
The RBI increased its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points, bringing the key repo rate to 4.90 per cent from 4.40 per cent before. As a result of this decision, interest rates on lending and deposit schemes will rise. The RBI decision will be good news for fixed deposit investors, as banks are likely to raise interest rates on deposits further in the near future. However, the hike in repo rate is also bad news for borrowers, as the bank may further raise their benchmark based lending rates, putting upward pressure on borrowers' EMIs which may impact the housing demand in the country.