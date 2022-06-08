The RBI increased its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points, bringing the key repo rate to 4.90 per cent from 4.40 per cent before. As a result of this decision, interest rates on lending and deposit schemes will rise. The RBI decision will be good news for fixed deposit investors, as banks are likely to raise interest rates on deposits further in the near future. However, the hike in repo rate is also bad news for borrowers, as the bank may further raise their benchmark based lending rates, putting upward pressure on borrowers' EMIs which may impact the housing demand in the country.

Commenting on the central bank’s decision made today, Mr. Suren Goyal, Partner, RPS Group said “We welcome the step of the apex body to increase the overall repo rates by another 50 basis points. This will help in clamping down inflation and smoothen economic growth. A rise in inflation can soften the stance on an otherwise robust real estate industry. Already raw material prices are increasing and an unbridled rate of inflation will further drive the input costs northwards, therefore resulting in cost overruns for the developer fraternity. In such a case they will have no option but to pass on the price to the homebuyers. Meanwhile, the government should also take concentrated efforts to reduce the spike in prices of raw materials such as cement, bricks, steel, etc. This will also give some relief to the sector."

Sharad Mittal, Director and CEO, Motilal Oswal Real Estate Funds said “Decadal low mortgage rates coupled with other govt driven incentives and increased value of homeownership during the pandemic provided much needed stability and momentum to the real estate sector. The robust uptake in the demand has continued despite recent inflationary pressures on commodity prices and adverse supply chain constraints. RBI in its last two MPC meetings has hiked interest rates in order to keep the rising inflation under check. Now with mortgage loan rates set to go up, we may notice a slight demand blip in the short term but overall outlook on the sector remains strongly bullish in the long term. In an interesting move, RBI has now allowed rural co-operative banks to lend towards residential housing projects. This will help improve much-needed liquidity in the sector."

Dr. Ravi Singh, vice President and head of Research, Share India said “In line with the expectation, RBI has increased the repo rate by 50 basis points and is already discounted by the market. The Ukraine Russia war has led to an increase in inflation globally beyond tolerance level and is effecting the economic growth. However, most of the industries are already facing headwinds due to steep increase in raw materials cost and fuel prices, and a hike in the rates will further increase the burden. The Fed is also increasing the rate so there is major possibility that apart from equity market, other markets like debt market and bond market may see some outflow anytime soon. Auto, Real estate, Banking and infrastructure stocks would be worst hit by the rate hike as loan financing is a major part of these sectors. FMCG, Insurance, Energy, Power and Utility sectors provides a cushion against rising interest rates."

Mr. Atul Goel, MD, Goel Ganga Group said “RBI’s recent step to increase the repo rate by 50 basis points has been on the expected lines. To curb inflation, the regulatory bodies in India were required to control liquidity circulation in the economy. For a few months, the inflation rate has been above 6%, which is beyond the RBI’s safe zone. If not controlled, the inflationary pressure could destabilize an otherwise bullish Indian economy. Although the recent step will increase the home loan rates, an unstable economy is not conducive to the overall health of the real estate industry. For the industry to operate optimally, it is important that the economy continues to grow in a stable, inclusive, and steady fashion."

Apart from raising the repo rate, the RBI kept its FY23 GDP growth prediction at 7.2 per cent in today's monetary policy. The rates for the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) and the Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) have been increased by 50 basis points. The SDF rate has been revised to 4.65%, while the MSF rate has been modified to 5.15 per cent. Due to global concerns and, in particular, a surge in crude oil prices, the RBI increased its inflation forecast to 6.7 per cent from 5.7 per cent before. The World Bank has recently axed its economic growth forecast for India for the current financial year to 7.5 per cent, down 1.2 percentage points from its previous forecast of 8.7 per cent. India's retail inflation climbed to an 8-year high of 7.8% in April, prompting the RBI to raise policy rates for the second straight month to calm inflation.