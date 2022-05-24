OPEN APP
Bizzare actions are often found on Indian roads. In the latest one, as many as six people were seen riding a scooter in Mumbai. In the video, which has gone viral, it can be seen one person is sitting on the shoulders of another. The video has been captioned as “Heights of Fukra Panti 6 people on one scooter"

When a user tagged the Mumbai Police on the post, it responded saying, “We have followed you. Please share your contact details. Talking to you at length may help us understand the situation better."

The traffic police even asked for “the exact location details for further action" to which the user responded “Near Star Bazaar Andheri West".

The netizen had some quickwitted answers. One said, “I'm wondering what if they had a car, how many would have fit in then.. any guesses???"

Referring to the scooter brand, another said, “@Honda is giving solid competition to @TataMotors_Cars#Nano. Affordable family transport @70k."

