More than 700 Myanmar nationals including 301 children have illegally entered India in just two days. They did not have proper travel documents when they were allowed to India between July 22 and 23. Hence, the Manipur government has sought a detailed report from the Assam Rifles on the same.

In a conversation with the Assam Rifles on Monday, Manipur chief secretary Vineet Joshi reminded the border guarding force that it has been instructed to take strict action to prevent Myanmar nationals' entry without any document into Manipur as per the central government's instructions. A total of 718 refugees crossed the Indo-Myanmar border and entered Manipur in two days, the Assam Rifles informed the deputy commissioner of Chandel district. This came amid ongoing clashes in the northeast state. “State Govt sought a detailed report from Assam Rifles authority to clarify the facts and compelling circumstances as to why and how these 718 Myanmar nationals were allowed to enter in Chandel district of Manipur, India without proper travel documents," Delhi Meitei Forum said in a tweet.

“The Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent or Police or Chandel District have also been advised to oversee the Implementation or the above and also keep biometrics and photographs of all such persons," Joshi added.

Meanwhile, the Manipur Police on Monday registered an FIR in connection with a “fake news" item in which a video, showing the killing of a woman by armed men in Myanmar, is being described as an incident that happened in the state.

The clip was being circulated to incite rioting and efforts are on to arrest those who are spreading the fake news, the police tweeted.

“FIR registered for spreading fake news: On 24/07/2023, Cyber Crime Police Station (CCPS), Manipur registered a case in connection with the viral video of a woman being assaulted and killed by a mob including armed men (which happened in Myanmar), which has been falsely depicted as a case of Manipur.

"Attempt is made to identify and arrest the accused persons for spreading false news with intent to disturb public tranquillity, incite riot, and create serious breach of law and order in the state," the police said in a Twitter post.

The circulation of the “fake news" came days after a video showing two women being paraded naked and molested by a group of men on May 4 in Kangpokpi district surfaced on July 19, attracting condemnation countrywide.