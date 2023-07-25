‘How 718 Myanmar nationals entered Manipur in 2 days’: Govt asks Assam Rifles2 min read 25 Jul 2023, 08:45 AM IST
More than 700 Myanmar nationals, including 301 children, have illegally entered India without proper travel documents. The Manipur government has requested a detailed report from the Assam Rifles.
“The Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent or Police or Chandel District have also been advised to oversee the Implementation or the above and also keep biometrics and photographs of all such persons," Joshi added.
Meanwhile, the Manipur Police on Monday registered an FIR in connection with a “fake news" item in which a video, showing the killing of a woman by armed men in Myanmar, is being described as an incident that happened in the state.
The clip was being circulated to incite rioting and efforts are on to arrest those who are spreading the fake news, the police tweeted.
“FIR registered for spreading fake news: On 24/07/2023, Cyber Crime Police Station (CCPS), Manipur registered a case in connection with the viral video of a woman being assaulted and killed by a mob including armed men (which happened in Myanmar), which has been falsely depicted as a case of Manipur.
"Attempt is made to identify and arrest the accused persons for spreading false news with intent to disturb public tranquillity, incite riot, and create serious breach of law and order in the state," the police said in a Twitter post.
The circulation of the “fake news" came days after a video showing two women being paraded naked and molested by a group of men on May 4 in Kangpokpi district surfaced on July 19, attracting condemnation countrywide.