All eight cheetahs will be brought in a cargo flight from the southern African country Namibia to Jaipur in Rajasthan. A helicopter will bring them to Kuno-Palpur National Park in Madhya Pradesh on September 17.
As a part of the Cheetah reintroduction program, eight cheetahs from Africa will be shifted to Madhya Pradesh's Kuno-Palpur National Park by helicopter on September 17 in the morning, said a senior official as quoted by news agency PTI. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release them into quarantine enclosures the same day.
Prior to PM Modi's event, all eight cheetahs will be brought in a cargo flight from the southern African country Namibia to Jaipur in Rajasthan. After this, a helicopter will bring them to Kuno-Palpur National Park in Madhya Pradesh on September 17, principal chief conservator of forest J S Chauhan told PTI.
Chauhan was further asked about the number of helicopters to be used in the transportation of cheetahs. He said that it would depend on the type of aircraft deployed for the purpose, adding that there will be two sorties to shift the felines from Jaipur to Madhya Pradesh if smaller aircraft is deployed.
The official also said that this will be decided by the Centre and the Ministry of Defence, as per PTI reports.
He said, "PM Modi will release them into quarantine enclosures the same day. We have set up six small quarantine enclosures as per the legal mandate required during the shifting of animals from one continent to another."
According to the protocols, the cheetahs need to be quarantined for a month before and after shifting from one continent to another, he stated.
However, the information about the age of the cheetahs to be shifted in Madhya Pradesh has not been revealed yet as the officials at the Centre are still negotiating on this with the Namibian authorities.
In India, the last cheetah died in 1947 in the Korea district which is now called Chhattisgarh---was earlier a part of Madhya Pradesh. The spotted cat species was then declared extinct in India in 1952.
In India, the last cheetah died in 1947 in the Korea district which is now called Chhattisgarh---was earlier a part of Madhya Pradesh. The spotted cat species was then declared extinct in India in 1952.