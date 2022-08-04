Success does not come easy, it is followed by a series of failures and rejections. And this saying is clear if we look at the story of Vedanta Resources Ltd chairman Anil Agarwal. He frequently shares his success stories on Twitter. On Wednesday, he shared a long note narrating how he had to cycle for almost 100 km to get his company listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE). In 2003, Vedanta became the first Indian company to be listed on the LSE.

“To get my company listed on the London Stock Exchange, I would meet with several companies, lawyers, and bankers. I wanted them to see what my company had to offer, and more so, what my country had to offer to the world. Here's what happened next. Read below for full story," Agarwal tweeted.

He added that he was rejected 90 per cent of the time. “I was told that my vision is good, but it was a big risk for them as I was a first-timer. I knew that I had to work harder to gain their trust," Agarwal said.

Then, at a networking event, he met top investors from JP Morgan, BHP and Linklaters who were going on a cycling trip.

"To challenge me Ian Hannam (investment banker and later Vice-Chairman of JP Morgan) invited me to cycle with them to Oxford which was almost 100 km away. I immediately said yes. I am not very sporty so after a few hours, I could barely continue," Anil Agarwal said. "I don't think I have ever felt that much pain, but the thought of not having my company listed here pained me more, so I pedaled even faster."

Agarwal then managed to finish the trip and gained the investors' trust.

“From feeding them Indian food to going on cycling trips, I did it all to make our investors see the potential of my company and my country. I would spend countless days and nights working on what most people would call a lost cause. Kiran would wait for me to come back home, and we would eat dinner together. Some nights we would laugh and talk about our days, but some nights I would be so tired that I would fall asleep at the dinner table," he added.

Agarwal further said that all his efforts paid off when Vedanta Resources Ltd got listed on the London Stock Exchange.

“Cycle even if you are not the sporty type, believe in your dreams even if people tell you otherwise, and truly enjoy the journey you are on…" he said.

Lat month, the mining mogul took to Twitter to narrate how he became the first Indian to get his company Vedanta listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2003. Agarwal said he decided to move to London almost "overnight".