Vedanta's Anil Agarwal said that he was rejected 90 per cent of the time
Success does not come easy, it is followed by a series of failures and rejections. And this saying is clear if we look at the story of Vedanta Resources Ltd chairman Anil Agarwal. He frequently shares his success stories on Twitter. On Wednesday, he shared a long note narrating how he had to cycle for almost 100 km to get his company listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE). In 2003, Vedanta became the first Indian company to be listed on the LSE.