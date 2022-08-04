“From feeding them Indian food to going on cycling trips, I did it all to make our investors see the potential of my company and my country. I would spend countless days and nights working on what most people would call a lost cause. Kiran would wait for me to come back home, and we would eat dinner together. Some nights we would laugh and talk about our days, but some nights I would be so tired that I would fall asleep at the dinner table," he added.