How a cargo craze took wing in aviation

Secondly, while e-commerce providers had significantly shifted to surface transport to reduce costs over the past few years (even managing to bring down truck travel time between Mumbai and Delhi from four days to 28 hours), nobody was prepared for the pandemic-fuelled online retail boost. As a result, mobile phones and other e-commerce packages are frequently ending up on a flight these days. But this may not last, particularly because, as Rathi points out, air cargo is about five times more expensive than shuttling items on a truck.