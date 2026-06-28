How a Chhattisgarh village uncovered one man connected to eight mysterious deaths

A common pattern linked all eight deaths that stunned Kharve village in Chhattisgarh's Baloda Bazar district. Each victim had reportedly shared a drink with local grocery shop owner Ramsahay Jaiswal, 46, shortly before collapsing. Investigators claim Jaiswal laced bottles of locally brewed liquor with a potent rat poison named Suhaga, killing the victims within minutes of consuming the alcohol, according to an Indian Express report.

He was arrested on June 22 in connection with the eight deaths that allegedly occurred between February and May.

According to police, the deaths initially escaped suspicion because they appeared to be natural. No postmortems were conducted, with doctors in several cases attributing the fatalities to causes such as heart attacks. It was only after villagers noticed a disturbing pattern that investigators began treating the deaths as suspected murders.

Kharve, a village of around 1,000 residents on the banks of the Mahanadi river, had witnessed eight unexplained deaths in just five months. The victims included Badri Patel, Buthalu Sahu, former sarpanch Chhaturam Sahu, Budhram Jaiswal, Vinod Sahu, Gajanan Manjhi, Chaituram Sahu and Mahetru. Most were in their 50s and, according to investigators, were regular drinking companions of Jaiswal.

Deaths in Chhattisgarh's Kharve The first death was reported on February 7, when 58-year-old Badri Patel returned home after drinking with Jaiswal. About two hours later, his daughter found him lying motionless on a cot in the courtyard. Doctors attributed the death to a heart attack.

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"My father and Ramsahay were childhood friends. My father used to keep money with Ramsahay for safekeeping and asked for it whenever he needed it. Even now I don't know why he did it," Patel's son Vikram said.

Over the following weeks, Buthalu Sahu, Chhaturam Sahu and Budhram Jaiswal also died under similar circumstances.

Harish, son of former sarpanch Chhaturam Sahu, said his father had returned to the village for Buthalu Sahu's funeral and met Jaiswal for drinks beforehand.

"He had not been staying in the village and had come back for Buthalu Sahu's funeral. He went for a drink with Ramsahay, then went to oversee food preparations for the funeral when he felt queasy. He lay down and was dead by the time we took him to the hospital," he said.

Suspicion deepened after the death of 38-year-old Vinod Sahu on March 31. Unlike the earlier victims, Vinod was relatively young and healthy. His family said he had gone to the Mahanadi for his usual morning bath before meeting Jaiswal for drinks. He died about 15 minutes after returning home, the report noted.

According to a lawyer familiar with the case, Vinod had told someone earlier that morning that he had purchased locally brewed liquor for Jaiswal and planned to drink with him.

The succession of deaths unsettled the village. Residents initially believed they were witnessing a string of misfortunes rather than crimes.

"We felt so many deaths in the village was a bad omen," former sarpanch Dilharan Jaiswal mentioned, noting, "In April, we consulted a baiga (local priest) and a gunia (traditional healer who also practises omen reading) in our village and conducted poojas on two occasions."

Even after two more villagers died in late April, no one linked the deaths.

The turning point came after 40-year-old Mahetru died on May 14. According to his family, he had met Jaiswal before heading to the river for a bath, where he collapsed shortly afterwards.

As villagers discussed the latest death beneath the village's peepal tree, another incident surfaced. Twenty-three-year-old daily wager Kartik Kumhar said he had survived after consuming liquor that Jaiswal had allegedly given to a friend.

"I came home in the middle of the day and asked my friend Pramod Sahu if he had any liquor. He said he had half a bottle of liquor that Ramsahay had given him. I drank that, and within 20 seconds I vomited and fainted, regaining consciousness only 5-6 hours later," Kumhar said.

Alarmed by the account, villagers approached police on June 6, naming Jaiswal in their complaint. Eight FIRs were subsequently registered before his arrest later that month.

About Ramsahay Jaiswal Residents reportedly described Jaiswal as a sociable and religious man who had long operated the village's first grocery shop. A Class 7 dropout, he belonged to a respected farming family and had built two small temples about 15 years ago.

"Our father died when Ramsahay was a child, and our mother five years ago. He was always helpful, and no one ever said no to him. Fifteen years ago, he built two small temples in the village. We're all shocked. We kept asking him to tell us the truth, but he kept pleading his innocence," his brother Shivcharan said.

What did the police say? Police allege Jaiswal offered victims bottles of locally made liquor known as Goa, sometimes free of cost, after mixing them with rat poison.

“We have strong circumstantial evidence in the case. We are also depending on forensic evidence. After exhuming the bodies of seven victims, samples were taken by forensic experts and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory [FSL] to see if traces of Suhaga are found in them,” Deputy Superintendent of Police Kaushal Wasnik mentioned, the report further noted.

Investigators say the alleged motives ranged from personal insults and land disputes to suspicion of occult practices and unpaid loans.

"After questioning, we found out that the accused held grudges over petty things," one officer said. "He also believes he's done much for the village but has never been given the respect he deserved."