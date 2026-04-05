How a Delhi resident’s ₹31 lakh fraud complaint helped uncover ₹300 cr international cyber fraud syndicate

Delhi Police has dismantled a major international cyber fraud racket, linked to over 2,000 complaints and scams amounting to more than ₹300 crore, with the arrest of its alleged mastermind along with 10 others, an official said on Sunday.

The case surfaced after a complaint was filed by a city resident, Sultan, who alleged that he was cheated of ₹31.45 lakh after being lured into an investment scheme.

According to police, the victim was persuaded to download a fake trading app and invest money with promises of high returns. However, when he attempted to withdraw his profits, the app stopped working and the accused became unreachable.

"An FIR was registered at the cyber police station in northeast and later transferred to the crime branch for a detailed probe," the officer mentioned, reported PTI.

During the probe, investigators uncovered a well-organised network operating across multiple states with connections to international cybercrime syndicates, particularly in Cambodia.

The police said, "We have so far identified over 260 bank accounts linked to more than 100 fictitious companies used to channel the proceeds of crime. The total number of complaints linked to the syndicate stands at 2,567.”

The main accused, Karan Kajaria, was arrested at Kolkata airport on April 3 after a Look Out Circular was issued against him. He was subsequently brought to Delhi the following day for further investigation, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Aditya Gautam said.

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Details on syndicate and main accused Police said the syndicate operated by creating fake investment platforms and messaging groups to attract victims. It reportedly used mule bank accounts arranged through intermediaries and deployed malicious applications to obtain sensitive banking information, including OTPs.

The money collected was routed through a complex network of bank accounts and shell companies to obscure the trail, the report noted.

"Kajaria, who is believed to be the main coordinator, maintained direct links with foreign-based operators and facilitated the movement of funds through cryptocurrency channels,' the DCP said.

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According to the DCP, Kajaria acted as a link between Indian operatives and international cybercriminals and was also involved in arranging mule accounts and sharing sensitive financial details through encrypted social media platforms.

Investigators further said that Kajaria frequently travelled abroad to build and maintain connections with overseas fraud networks and attempted to evade arrest by remaining outside India.

Through technical surveillance, police traced the operation to Kolkata, where several bank accounts and shell entities were found to be active. Kajaria was intercepted at the airport upon his return to India and taken into custody.

During questioning, he allegedly admitted his role in the syndicate. Police added that accounts linked to his network were associated with more than 2,500 complaints on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal and fraud amounting to around ₹300 crore.

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The probe found that the syndicate had been active for the past four to five years, operating extensively across multiple states.

The police seized 48 mobile phones, 258 SIM cards, several ATM cards and cheque books, four laptops, and numerous banking and KYC documents as part of the crackdown. An amount of ₹19 lakh has also reportedly been frozen.

So far, 11 accused have been arrested in connection with the case, police said, adding that further investigations are underway to identify other members of the network.