As India and England are set to meet at the Oval cricket stadium on Thursday for the fourth test match, it would be just over 50 years since India's triumphs at the south London ground saw them to a first match and series win on English soil.

The story of how India fans borrowed Bella the elephant from Chessington Zoo and brought her to the Oval mid-match -- something the 1971 team saw as a lucky omen as it coincided with Ganesh Chaturthi

-- has gone down in cricket history.

Bella the elephant, on loan to Indian fans from Chessington Zoo, at The Oval in 1971. The final day of the 3rd Test between England and India coincided with Ganesh Chaturthi, the Hindu festival that honours the elephant-headed god Ganesha. pic.twitter.com/bxzvL3mOTD — Historic Cricket Pictures (@PictureSporting) September 7, 2018

August 24, 2021, marks the 50 years of a historic feat that saw Ajit Wadekar, the then Indian cricket team captain, defeated England to seal India's first Test series triumph on England's soil.

But an animal of a different kind may have had a bigger influence on the game, according to India leg-spinner Bhagwat Chandrasekhar.

The late Wadekar had spoken about how manager Hemu Adhikari saw the appearance of the elephant as a good omen on an auspicious day.

Once Wadekar said that how he went out to bat on his overnight score of 45 and was run out first ball. So much for luck and omens. He believed that Lord Ganesha appeared that morning.

India and England went into a final test match after drawing the first two matches at Lord's and Manchester, respectively.

England posted 355 runs on the board and India, in response, put on 284.

In England's 2nd innings, Bhagwath Chandrasekhar turned the game for India. The leg-spinner ran through England batting line-up and returned with figures of 6/38.

With a bowling arm withered by childhood polio, Chandra was a unique proposition and his superb 6 for 38 in the second innings left India with a target of 173.

"I was walking back to my run-up and Dilip Sardesai shouted "Hey Chandra, bowl him 'Mill Reef'," said Chandrasekhar in a video message to an audience at London's Taj St James Court Hotel celebrating the 'Golden Jubilee' on Wednesday.

"There was a horse called Mill Reef in England, which was winning all the big races (including the 1971 Epsom Derby) and it had tremendous speed," added Chandra, whose quicker ball deceived many a batsman in a career that yielded 242 wickets in 58 Tests.

"I had the idea of bowling my googly to John Edrich but then I thought 'Dilip Sardesai is a good student of the game'." Chandrasekhar bowled Edrich for a duck.

Thereafter, Srinivas Venkataraghavan picked two wickets, Bishan Singh Bedi got one, and Eknath Solkar grabbed another two.

India needed 173 runs to secure victory. And then, Ajit Wadekar, Dilip Sardesai, Gundappa Vishwanath, and Farokh Engineer scored 45,40,33, and 28 not out, respectively, and won by four wickets.

