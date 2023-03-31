A mega startup event in Uttar Pradesh has received backlash from thousands of founders and investors after all the advertisements turned out to be a hoax. The World Startup Convention, organised by "investors" Luke Talwar and Arjun Chaudhary was scheduled to begin on 24 March in Greater Noida. The event promised to provide a platform for budding entrepreneurs to connect with potential investors and industry experts for funding.

The mega event claimed that big industrialists like SoftBank's CEO Masayoshi Son, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and Tesla's Elon Musk would attend. The portal of the event also flashed pictures of union cabinet ministers, suggesting that they would be present as well.

Besides, investors on social media have slammed finfluencers like Ankur Warikoo, author Chetan Bhagat, Youtuber Raj Shamani, and Prafull Billore for misleading investors by promoting a 'fake' startup event.

The day of the inauguration, 24 March, turned out to be a scam bereft of big industrialists, politicians, and poorly organised.

The World Startup Convention was originally scheduled from 14-16 January before it got postponed to March 24-26. Attendees flew in from cities like Nashik, Chennai, and Surat, spending amounts for registration, stay and travel.

But on the day of the event, investors were shocked for not fulfilling a single promise that they boasted of before the event. Besides, the quality of the programmes and events too proved to be subpar.

World Startup convention failure @ Greaternoida , again one more startup hack on the name of Investors, or VC ,

How will things grow like this ? #worldstartupconvention #nitin_gadkari #nitingadkari pic.twitter.com/TuTWlsC7fA — Pratik Mishra (@an_ambivert) March 25, 2023

World Startup Convention is the biggest scam ever happened in the history of startups. Used Union Minister @nitin_gadkari as keynote speaker of the event. Thousands of startup founders bought expenitickets are robbed. #worldstartupconventionscam #biggestscamwithstartupsever — Sanjeev Singhai (@SanjeevRC) March 24, 2023

Looks like the #worldstartupconvention was a festival of promises that failed to deliver. Startups paid lakhs of rupees for an event that turned out to be a flop show.



I guess that's what happens when you trust a convention with more influencers than startups. — Binay Patni (@BinayPatni) March 25, 2023

More than 2000 startups have been scammed for over 100cr of wealth in the name of a startup event-World Startup Convention- World Biggest Startup Funding Festival, which eventually didn't even witness a single investor. #JusticeforStartups #WSCScam @nitin_gadkari @myogiadityanath — Aman Jindal (@mannkeviews) March 26, 2023

However, the event's co-founder defended the startup convention. In an interview with the Indian Express, Chaudhary said," There were a lot of prestigious investors and when they saw the drama, they immediately left".

Warikoo, an influencer with 2.2 million followers on Instagram, denied any direct involvement in the event. He reportedly said his team had asked the organiser of the event to take down ads involving him after he disassociated from the event in January, but they never compiled.

This is not first-time social media influencers and content creators in India have been accused of misleading fans for irresponsible promotions. Several have been called out in promoting cryptocurrency-related advertising, online games, and stocks-related information.