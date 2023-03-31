How a mega startup event in Uttar Pradesh fooled investors with big fake claims

A mega startup event in Uttar Pradesh has received backlash from thousands of founders and investors after all the advertisements turned out to be a hoax. The World Startup Convention, organised by "investors" Luke Talwar and Arjun Chaudhary was scheduled to begin on 24 March in Greater Noida. The event promised to provide a platform for budding entrepreneurs to connect with potential investors and industry experts for funding.

