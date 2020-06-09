ERNAKULAM : As devotees return to their institutions of faith, they are in for a major cultural shock as authorities struggle to create a balance between suspending traditional rites seen as vital and mitigating a public health crisis because of the mass contact.

In the more than 2000 year-old history of Guruvayur temple or Tirupati temple, in southern India, never before devotees had to mandatorily register in an e-portal before arriving. They cannot carry hand sanitisers, as is the norm of the times, while visiting these temples— since the alcohol content in sanitisers makes carrying them inside breaking the sacrament in Hindu temples.

Religious institutions are facing many hurdles to reopen. Several state governments have compulsorily asked people beyond the age of 60 to not venture out in the public— but several top priests among the religious places are themselves senior citizens. Nearly all top religious figureheads among the various Christian factions in India, for instance, are senior citizens.

Many rituals otherwise taken for granted have also now become impossible to practise. For centuries, Hindu priests had conducted rites which involved physically touching devotees or objects in the temple— from tolling a sacred bell, to giving holy water or sandalwood paste, to receiving offerings— that are now rendered difficult in the age of social distancing, if not outright banned as in the states' health protocol.

Some are innovating, though. In Kerala’s Guruvayur, all offerings are made online. Yet, there is a drastic fall in visitors, from tens of thousands previously to mandatorily capped around a hundred now. The consequent drop in revenue is hardly enough to meet the huge costs to reopen, as per the temple officials. “It is a difficult task, but we have reopened nevertheless. We have taken protocols strictly. Entry is permitted only through e-tokens. Besides temperature checks, we are also noting down contact details of everyone who enters," said KB Mohandas, Chairman of Guruvayur Devaswom, the temple body that runs Guruvayur temple.

Despite being considered India’s wealthiest religious institution, where annual revenue is more than ₹30,000 crore, the Tirupati temple was also reportedly struggling to pay salaries during the lockdown. It estimated a loss of ₹400 crore in the three-month lockdown period.

The temple reopened on Monday, but for a three-day trial.

“For the first three days, we want to conduct a trial run of pilgrim services by allowing only our own employees and their families and the Tirumala locals for darshan. Any shortcomings in the arrangements will be spotted and improved upon to ensure the best of amenities, safety measures are in place when pilgrim services for the rest of the country are resumed from June 11 onwards," said YV Subba Reddy, Chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams or TTD, which runs the temple, according to a newspaper report.

Given the health risks involved, and the tough rules, many major worship centers have announced not to reopen. All major Islamic mosques in Kerala will continue to remain closed until further notice, the spokespersons of some of the biggest factions such as Samastha Kerala Jamayathula Ulama and All India Jamiyyathul Ulama told local reporters. Christian churches belonging to Syro-Malabar faction said they will shut down until 30 June in view of the risks involved. The Catholic and Jacobite factions of churches have asked vicars to reopen parishes only if they can comply with government rules. The Latin archdiocese has told parishes to make their own decisions, but said that there is no need to hurriedly reopen.

The re-openings have also created fresh political controversies.

While in Karnataka, the opposition Congress has criticised the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) decision to reopen places of worship, in neighbouring Kerala, the BJP is up in arms against the ruling communist government for reopening temples.

“The Kerala government’s decision to reopen temples despite opposition from devotees smell foul. Neither the devotees nor the temple committees demanded the opening of temples," tweeted BJP leader and Union Minister of state for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan.

“What is the haste? Is this a deliberate attempt by the atheist @vijayanpinarayi Govt to denigrate devotees? Govt must heed to the voice of devotees and withdraw its decision." he said in another tweet.

