How a pandemic is changing age-old religious rites

Given the health risks involved, and the tough rules, many major worship centers have announced not to reopen. All major Islamic mosques in Kerala will continue to remain closed until further notice, the spokespersons of some of the biggest factions such as Samastha Kerala Jamayathula Ulama and All India Jamiyyathul Ulama told local reporters. Christian churches belonging to Syro-Malabar faction said they will shut down until 30 June in view of the risks involved. The Catholic and Jacobite factions of churches have asked vicars to reopen parishes only if they can comply with government rules. The Latin archdiocese has told parishes to make their own decisions, but said that there is no need to hurriedly reopen.