How a phone charger led to the arrest of over ground worker Mohammad Yousuf Katari in Pahalgam terror attack probe

A seemingly ordinary Android phone charger turned out to be the crucial piece of evidence that led to the arrest of Mohammad Yousuf Katari, a 26-year-old alleged Over Ground Worker (OGW) who provided logistical support to terrorists involved in the April 22 Pahalgam attack, officials said on Sunday.

Katari, who reportedly taught nomadic students in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir, is accused of aiding three terrorists — Sulieman alias Asif, Jibran, and Hamza Afghani — responsible for gunning down 26 people, mostly tourists, in the Pahalgam resort town.

During interrogation, Katari allegedly admitted meeting the terrorists on four separate occasions in the Zabarwan hills outside Srinagar, providing them with logistical support, and handing over the Android phone charger, which eventually helped investigators track him down.

Breakthrough via forensic analysis The breakthrough came after Operation Mahadev, a counter-terror operation launched in July, which resulted in the killing of the three terrorists in the foothills of the Zabarwan Range. During the operation, police recovered several items, including a partially destroyed Android mobile charger.

By tracing the charger’s original owner, police were able to identify the dealer from whom Katari had obtained it. This chain of evidence ultimately led to his arrest in the last week of September.

Significance of the arrest Officials described Katari as a key resource for the terror group, helping the attackers navigate difficult terrain and providing other logistical support. The arrest is seen as a major step in dismantling the terror support network operating in the Kashmir valley.

Next steps in the investigation Authorities indicated that the case may be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is already probing the larger conspiracy behind the Pahalgam attack. So far, the NIA has arrested two other individuals in connection with the terror incident for providing shelter and logistical support to the attackers.