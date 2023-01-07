How a taxi driver helped Delhi Police chase down Air India ‘pee gate’ accused

As the Air India urination case continues to make waves, Shankar Mishra was arrested by the police on Friday night. The development came after a nearly week long manhunt spanning several cities, with authorities issued a look out notice against him earlier this week.
According to the police, the former Wells Fargo executive had skipped work and switched his phone off, using auto rickshaws to travel in a bid to to escape arrest. At the time he was caught by a Delhi Police team, officials said that Mishra had been staying in a homestay under PS Sanjay Nagar area on the outskirts of Bengaluru which he frequented.
“Accused Shankar Mishra's mobile phone was traced and he was located in Bengaluru. He could not even be traced at his workplace. The entire material points out that he was deliberately not joining probe," a Delhi court noted today while remanding him in judicial custody for two weeks.
Mishra had switched off his mobile phone on January 3 with his last location being traced to Bengaluru. The Delhi Police had issued an airport alert as well as monitoring his bank transactions, with his location eventually being traced to Mysuru late on Friday night. But he had fled by the time police reached the area.
"Shankar Mishra's location was found in Mysore late at night, by the time Delhi Police reached there, Mishra had alighted from the taxi after that the driver of the taxi was interrogated, from which some leads were obtained," a police source.
Mishra is accused of urinating on an elderly woman while drunk as the two travelled in the business class of the Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26 last year. The Delhi Police registered an FIR against him on January 4 on a complaint given by the woman to Air India.
(With inputs from agencies)
