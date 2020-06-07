How a website could stop billions of bees from dying

For a start, much of Russian beekeping is a hobby, or a side hustle that tends to operate on the black market, according to researcher Nikolenko. Those who register with authorities to get a veterinary passport can get the quality of their honey certified, but this also raises the prospect of regulatory probes and taxes. So even though the Ministry of Agriculture keeps keeps track of farmers and monitors which crops are being grown, it’s hard to see how a government-operated warning system, that needs the participation of both parties, would work.