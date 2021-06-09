Aadhaar card download to all other Aadhaar online services, personalised Aadhaar profile and locating the nearest Aadhaar enrolment center — all these facilities are available on the mAadhaar app. Explaining how mAadhaar app users can get these facilities, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) said that there are three sections in the app, which is devoted to Aadhaar online services, personalised Aadhaar profile and Aadhaar enrolment center.

The UIDAI informed about these section available in mAadhaar through a tweet citing, "Your #mAadhaar has three major sections: Aadhaar Services Dashboard - Single window for all Aadhaar online services for Aadhaar holder, My Aadhaar Section - Personalised space for the Aadhaar profiles you add and Enrolment Center Section - For locating the nearest enrolment center."

Your #mAadhaar has three major sections:

Aadhaar Services Dashboard - Single window for all Aadhaar online services for Aadhaar holder

My Aadhaar Section - Personalised space for the Aadhaar profiles you add

Enrolment Center Section - For locating the nearest enrolment center pic.twitter.com/FonNiienZ1 — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) June 9, 2021

UIDAI asks for mAadhaar App download

It should be noted that UIDAI has introduced latest version of mAadhaar app. The statutory authority established under the provisions of the Aadhaar act 2016 announced about the same asking users to uninstall all previous versions. It also suggested mAadhaar app download for all Android phone users to avail the above mentioned facilities.

To experience the new and updated features and services in the #mAadhaar app, uninstall any previously installed versions. Download the latest version from: https://t.co/62MEOeR7Ff (Android) https://t.co/GkwPFzuxPQ (iOS) pic.twitter.com/U3vOVovDUR — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) June 8, 2021

Benefits of mAadhaar App

mAadhaar app in one's phone is more than Aadhaar card in one's wallet. There are some important benefits available for mAadhaar app users. Those benefits are as follows:

1] One can get one's Aadhaar card by downloading or using 'Reprint Aadhaar' facility. If the Aadhaar card holder has missed or forgotten one's Aadhaar card, it can easily retrieve its Aadhaar through mAadhaar app.

2] Using 'View/Show Aadhaar' facility, one can use mAadhaar app for showcasing one's ID proof.

3] mAadhaar app users can update one's address with or without documental proof.

4] mAadhaar app allows users to manage Aadhaar of up to 5 family members.

5] mAadhaar app user can share paperless e-KYC or QR code.

6] An Aadhaar card holder can lock one's Aadhaar from the mAadhaar app.

7] mAadhaar app user can get Aadhaar SMS services in offline mode as well.

