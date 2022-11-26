How Aaftab Poonawala killed Shraddha Walkar? 10 spine-chilling revelations

The gruesome killing of Shraddha Walkar, which is also dubbed as the ‘fridge murder’, has gripped the nation for the past few weeks.
Earlier this year, Shraddha was strangled by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala, who then chopped up her body into 35 pieces. The body parts were hoarded in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli, which he dumped across the city over several days. On Thursday Poonawala underwent an 8-hour polygraph test during which he disclosed several spine-chilling details. Here are the 10 biggest revelations.
- During the polygraph test, Poonawala told police that he read up on human anatomy before chopping Shraddha's body.
- After browsing on the internet for ways to remove the traces of the murder, Poonawala mopped blood stains with some chemicals and also disposed of all stained clothes.
- He shifted the body to the bathroom, bought a refrigerator and then kept the body parts there
- Days after the murder, he called another woman to their house even when Shraddha's body parts were in the fridge
- The Delhi Police seized five knives from the Chhatarpur flat of Poonawala. The knives have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for examination to ascertain if these were used in commission of the crime, the sources in the police department said.
- Aaftab told a Delhi court that he murdered his girlfriend in the heat of the moment. "What happened that happened in heat of the moment," Aaftab told the court earlier this week
- Meanwhile, Apollo Hospital, Senior Consultant Psychiatrist, Dr Sandeep Vohra told news agency ANI, “This case cannot be of the heat of the moment. It is something which was continuously on his mind and it seems to be a well-planned move. Because the way he acted after executing the murder can be done only by a person who has psychopathic traits and not by a normal person."
- Two years ago, Shraddha Walkar registered a complaint against boyfriend Aaftab Poonawala in a Maharashtra police station that he had threatened to kill her and chop her body into pieces. “Today he tried to kill me by suffocating me and he scares me and blackmails me that he will kill me, cut me up in pieces and throw me away. It's been six months he has been hitting me but I did not have the guts to go to the police because he would threaten to kill me," her statement said
- The local police said Shraddha later gave another written statement that "we no longer have any quarrel" after his parents spoke to them, and asked for no action to be taken.
- Shraddha also told her friends that Poonawala's parents were aware of his violent behaviour towards her
