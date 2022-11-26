How Aaftab Poonawala killed Shraddha Walkar? 10 spine-chilling revelations

Earlier this year, Shraddha was strangled by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala, who then chopped up her body into 35 pieces. The body parts were hoarded in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli, which he dumped across the city over several days. On Thursday Poonawala underwent an 8-hour polygraph test during which he disclosed several spine-chilling details. Here are the 10 biggest revelations.