Globally, internet shutdowns have become a common means to thwart protests. The Centre also resorted to banning social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter in several locations to thwart protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Availability and use of Facebook in regional languages leads to more number of citizens’ protests at a global level, according to a study. However, the extent of this rise depends on many individual and country level factors. Researchers Leopoldo Fergusson and Carlos Molina study the link between the introduction of Facebook in a local language and incidents of protest in the region.

The authors use the Global Database of Events, Language and Tone (GDELT) for protest types, World Language Mapping System (WLMS) for languages spoken, and Facebook user information and aggregate protest dates for 240 countries between January 2000 and December 2015. They substantiate their results using individual level survey reports on protest participation.

At the global level, if local language versions of Facebook were not released between 2006-2015, the study estimates 14-26% fewer protests to have happened. At the individual level, protest participation is found to increase by 10% on average with higher Facebook access. However, its impact on political activities such as voting, party memberships, or media consumption is found to be negligible.

Countries with higher literacy and widespread access to internet see a rise in Facebook-induced collective action, but those where dissent and opposition is curtailed and economic conditions are poor also see a rise. The authors also find Facebook to lead to protests in nations with regular natural resource conflicts as well as those with a larger urban population. While no one form of protest is preferred when citizens organize via Facebook, the overall effect varies with each nation’s level of political accountability, the authors conclude.

Snap Fact features new and interesting reads from the world of research.

