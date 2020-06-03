Affluent Indians spent the nationwide lockdown that forced billions to stay at home on digital subscriptions, by stocking up on medicines and cooking, said a report by digital platform, Cred.

According to the report, even as general credit card spending dropped, some categories witnessed a substantial rise, both during the first two weeks of the lockdown and subsequent extensions, including digital subscriptions for services such as over-the-top (OTT) streaming platforms, online classes and e-newspapers, for both learning and entertainment purposes.

In a city-wise analysis, Delhiites felt the need to tank up, which led to a substantial increase in fuel spends on their credit cards, by up to 50% in the first week of the lockdown that started on 25 March.

Cred found that there was a rise in physical and online grocery shopping during the lockdown and a fall in food delivery and dining out due to coronavirus infection risks. This indicates that affluent Indians were more open to DIY (do it yourself) meals.

In April, the drop in food ordering shot up, with Delhi decreasing spending by 62%, followed by Mumbai at 61%. Bangaloreans were more open to the idea of ordering in with a relatively lesser drop of 43%. Spending on dining out saw massive drops across all three cities--Delhi by 88%, Mumbai by 90% and Bangalore by 82%.

While all three cities cut their entertainment spends, subscription expenditure rose in Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore. In April, Delhi saw a rise of 18%, Bangalore by 11% and Mumbai by 8% in their subscription spends.

