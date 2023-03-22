How AI and ChatGPT can embrace engineering education?5 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 05:13 PM IST
AI platforms like ChatGPT can help students improve their skills by giving instant feedback and creating personalised practice problems.
AI is transforming education by offering customised learning, coaching, and content-generation support to students. AI platforms like ChatGPT can help students improve their skills by giving instant feedback and creating personalised practice problems. AI can also help teachers in lesson planning, gamification, and automated assessment. However, AI tools in education present challenges such as personalising instruction while considering social and emotional aspects, avoiding bias and discrimination, lacking evaluation and standardisation, privacy and security concerns, ethical considerations, and prohibitive costs. The lack of meaningful use cases and examples of using AI in education can also hinder the effective use of such tools.