The political heat in the country rose on Saturday as the Jammu and Kashmir administrations discovered a conman impersonating as a close aide for the Prime Minister and serving in the position of Additional Director (Planning and Strategy) in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). Kiran J Patel pulled this off for a while and was provided with Z plus security cover, 5-star accommodation, and a bulletproof SUV until it all came crashing down with the help of an alert Jammu and Kashmir official.

Patel enjoyed his time in the valley and shared many videos on social media platforms. He was arrested from Hotel Lalit Grand Palace in Srinagar after some officials got suspicious of his activities after which they ran a background check.

Alert J&K CID officer notices his lack of knowledge about finer details:

Patel actually worked smartly and kept his real identity secret from senior bureaucrats of the administration, until one officer of the J&K CID got suspicious. A report from the news platform Indian Express quoted a source from CID who said that while Patel was talking about details of security operations at a militant incident site, he missed a crucial detail, unlike many other police jurisdictions, the J&K CID handles intelligence.

This finer detail evoked suspicion in an officer and he probed it further. The officer went to Patel and talked about a false location in PMO and asked if he could meet him there. Patel answered in affirmative and the suspicions of the CID officer grew stronger, so he reported it to his seniors.

“On 2nd of March 2023, the CID wing of J&K Police gave information to Police about the arrival of an impersonator in Kashmir. SSP Srinagar immediately sent a team led by SP East to the Lalit hotel. The particulars of this person were found as Kiran Bhai Patel, son of Juddesh Bhai Patel, resident of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, who was impersonating himself as Additional Director (Strategy and campaigns), PMO, New Delhi. As his replies were found suspicious, he was taken to the Police Station, Nishat, wherein he admitted his crime. Ten fake visiting cards and two mobiles were seized from him," a J&K police statement said after his arrest.