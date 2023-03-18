How alert J&K CID officer exposed conman impersonating as PMO official?

“On 2nd of March 2023, the CID wing of J&K Police gave information to Police about the arrival of an impersonator in Kashmir. SSP Srinagar immediately sent a team led by SP East to the Lalit hotel. The particulars of this person were found as Kiran Bhai Patel, son of Juddesh Bhai Patel, resident of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, who was impersonating himself as Additional Director (Strategy and campaigns), PMO, New Delhi. As his replies were found suspicious, he was taken to the Police Station, Nishat, wherein he admitted his crime. Ten fake visiting cards and two mobiles were seized from him," a J&K police statement said after his arrest.

