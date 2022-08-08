How allowing Bharat Bill Payment System for cross-border payments boosts economy

Further, Dileep Seinberg, Founder & CEO, MuffinPay, Bill Payment & Utility Crypto said, "Nearly 20% of the nation's income and the economy is contributed by utilities such as electricity, education fees, and bill payments. It is crucial to comprehend and acknowledge that NRIs play a substantial role in the management of billers on behalf of their family members in India. This is a step towards developing BBPS into a global Bill Payment system. Similar to the global adoption initiatives of UPI by various governments, this will promote the adoption of BBPS by global bill payment ecosystems. The next step in developing a global powerhouse of bill payment systems will be achieved if we can enable international billers to use a single system, as RBI lead NPCI has done with BBPS."

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}