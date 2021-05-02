This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
How amending IPRs for vaccines could help India
2 min read.06:34 AM ISTJagadish Shettigar,Pooja Misra
As the second wave of covid-19 rages in India, it is essential to speed up vaccinations. With universal adult vaccination involving states and the private sector starting on 1 May, there is a big likelihood of vaccine shortage. Mint explains the context and the way forward.
What is the cause of the likely shortage?
Up to 30 April, India administered 149.32 million doses (123.84 million Dose 1 and 25.48 million Dose 2). Effective 1 May, opening up of vaccines for everyone above 18 and for achieving universal vaccination India requires 1,878 million doses at the rate of two doses per person (approximately 939 million adults). However, India has only two vaccines, one locally developed and another with a licence. These two manufacturers can make 80-90 million doses per month, which may expand to approximately 160 million doses per month by July; hence, a demand supply gap is foreseen.