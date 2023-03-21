How Amritpal Singh evaded police by switching vehicles: Watch video

How Amritpal Singh evaded police by switching vehicles: Watch video2 min read . 08:46 PM IST
Amritpal Singh is still at large and according to the police have also changed his attire
Punjab Police has launched a manhunt against pro-Khalistani self-styled preacher Amritpal Singh and have also asked people's help to arrest him. He was successful in giving police a slip on Saturday, by switching from the Brezza car to a motorbike.
The CCTV footage of the incident is also released now where Amritpal Singh can be seen switching his vehicles and fleeing with a person on a motorbike.
The police have also arrested four people involved in helping Amritpal Singh to escape. According to police, he took refuge in a Gurudwara and then also changed his attire.
“Those who were arrested for helping Amritpal to flee from Mehatpur include Manpreet Manna (28) of village Nawan Killa of Shahkot, Gurdeep Singh Deepa (34) of village Bal Naun in Nakodar, Harpreet Singh Happy (36) of Kotla Nodh Singh village of Bullowal Hoshiarpur and Gurbhej Singh alias Bheja of village Goindara of Faridkot," Gill said.
Punjab Police also released several new pictures of Amritpal Singh in his new appearance and requested people to help in arresting him.
"There are several pictures of Amritpal Singh in different attires. We are releasing all of these pictures. I request you display them so that people can help us to arrest him in this case," Punjab inspector general of police (IGP) Sukhchain Singh Gill said.
The manhunt launched against Amritpal Singh entered the fourth day on Tuesday and the Waris Punjab De chief remains still at large, even as hundreds of his supporters are arrested. The police have also discovered his links with Pakistan and drug peddlers.
“While drug lords were allegedly helping the pro-Khalistan preacher financially, including gifting him a high-end Mercedes SUV, the ISI was helping him with arms, ammunition, and other logistics," Punjab Police said.
The Punjab and Haryana High court also rapped the Punjab government on Tuesday over Amritpal Singh's escape and asked how it is possible that except for him, everybody else is arrested.
