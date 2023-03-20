How Amritpal Singh invoked Hitler and genocide during his provocative speeches2 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 08:13 PM IST
Days before launching a crackdown against Amritpal Singh, several senior officials were keeping a close eye on his activities
Punjab Police continue their hunt for Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh and have arrested hundreds of his close associates. Days before the crackdown on Saturday, several senior officials were engaged in meetings and were keeping a close eye on Amritpal Singh's activities and speeches, where he even used to invoke Hitler's actions against Jews for provoking his supporters.
