Punjab Police continue their hunt for Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh and have arrested hundreds of his close associates. Days before the crackdown on Saturday, several senior officials were engaged in meetings and were keeping a close eye on Amritpal Singh's activities and speeches, where he even used to invoke Hitler's actions against Jews for provoking his supporters.

According to the officials from Punjab Police who was part of the meetings at the Ministry of Home Affairs, Amritpal Singh was not happy with the decision of the state government to review firearm licenses and said that Hitler took similar actions against Jews before the genocide.

"Amritpal has objected to the state government's decision to review firearm licenses, claiming that all five takhts of Sikhism encouraged arms and asserted that this would target Sikhs and leave them without arms. He said the same was done by Hilter with Jews first, they were stripped of arms then their genocide was executed," a police official told the news platform The Indian Express.

The officials had him under the radar since he led a violent protest in Amritsar to protest against the arrest of his aide Lovepreet Singh Toofan. Amritpal Singh, who is openly a Khalistan sympathizer has even threatened Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

After Punjab Police launched a crackdown on Saturday against the members of Waris Punjab De, the self-styled preacher remains elusive. The state is under an internet blackout for more than two days now and police are conducting a flag march in various areas, especially around Singh's village.

“During the ongoing operations against the elements of Waris Punjab De and persons attempting to disturb peace and harmony in the state, another 34 arrests were made throughout the state on Sunday. A total of 112 persons have been arrested so far," Punjab Police said in a statement.