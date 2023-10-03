How an Andhra scheme can save pension reforms

Why has this scheme generated interest?

After a struggle for more than a decade, India finally executed pension reforms that introduced NPS in 2004. Over time, people have come to feel that those who are receiving pension as part of the old scheme are better off than those under NPS. Political parties fed on this discontent and promised a return to the old scheme if elected to power. In fact, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh have reverted to the old scheme while Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand and Punjab are in the process of doing so. Andhra Pradesh’s pension scheme offers a middle path and prevents a return to the regressive old scheme.