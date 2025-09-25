How an IAF officer's letter exposed Chaitanyananda Saraswati's sexual abuse scandal at Delhi institute

As the hunt for self-styled guru continues, a probe reportedly revealed that complaints from an alumnus and the Air Force headquarters alerted the management institute — students of which had accused Saraswati of sexual harassment.

Chaitanyananda Saraswati, a self-styled godman and "chairman" of a private management institute in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj, was booked for sexually harassing 17 students of the institute run by the Sri Sharada Peetham in Karnataka's Sringeri.

As the hunt for Saraswati continues, news agency ANI claimed that the institute had received complaints against the self-styled guru from a student and an Air Force officer.

Meanwhile, NDTV reported back-to-back complaints from an alumnus and the Air Force headquarters alerted the management about harassment incidents.

Chaitanyananda Saraswati is absconding and the Delhi Police are all out to track him down.

The case against Chaitanyananda Saraswati According to ANI, the Delhi Police registered a case of alleged sexual harassment against Chaitanyananda Saraswati based on a complaint filed at Vasant Kunj North Police Station in the national capital.

The FIR stated that Chaitanyananda Saraswati has been accused of allegedly committing multiple acts of sexual harassment and misconduct.

Chaitanyananda Saraswati (62), also known as Parthasarathy, was the director of the institute. The complaint said that the Sri Sharada Peetham, Sringeri, revoked the Powers of Attorney issued to him in 2008.

The complaint further highlighted that communications were received by the Peetham on July 28 and August 1, 2025 — from a student and an Air Force officer — flagging allegations of "sexual atrocities" committed by the accused.

Meanwhile, NDTV cited the FIR, reporting that it was a letter from an alumnus that first alerted the management of Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management-Research.

In her letter to the institute's management, a woman who had completed her studies there alleged that Chaitanyananda had been sexually harassing students at the institute. The institute reportedly received this letter on July 31.

The next day, the institute received an email from a Group Captain rank officer in the Directorate of Education in the Air Force.

This email flagged complaints by several students, who accused Chaitanyananda of threatening them and sending offensive messages, NDTV reported.

According to the report, the Air Force directorate intervened because many of the institute's students came from families of Air Force personnel.

What happened next? After receiving the two emails, the institute approached police and filed a complaint against Chaitanyananda. The management also submitted 300 pages of evidence against the self-styled godman, NDTV reported.

The police then recorded the statements of students, and an FIR was registered. The institute revoked Chaitanyananda's power of attorney and formed a new governing council of 11 members.

Besides, acting on these inputs, the Governing Council of the Peetham held a virtual meeting with over 30 women students on August 3.

'Lewd messages', cameras: The allegations against Chaitanyananda Saraswati In this meeting, the students alleged that they were sexually harassed and traumatised. They also claimed that those from economically weaker sections were allegedly pressured to visit the Chaitanyananda Saraswati's quarters at night.

The FIR also mentioned allegations of lewd messages sent via WhatsApp and SMS, threats of withholding degrees and documents.

Furthermore, the complaint alleged that surveillance cameras were installed inside the women's hostel under the pretext of security, and that some people close to the Chaitanyananda Saraswati allegedly compelled students to comply with the accused's demands while turning a blind eye to complaints.

As per the complaint, students were threatened with suspension while limiting parental intervention.

One case of a student being forced to change her name was also noted. Further investigation is underway.