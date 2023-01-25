How an orphan crop became an elite snack1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 11:21 PM IST
West Sikkim/New Delhi: From far, it looked like a giant football field, with a Ferris wheel thrown in right at the entrance
West Sikkim/New Delhi: From far, it looked like a giant football field, with a Ferris wheel thrown in right at the entrance. This spacious ‘mela ground’, on the banks of a river in Rimbi, west Sikkim, is surrounded by gorgeous hills.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×