How an orphan crop became an elite snack

For instance, Under the Neem, a high-end café, about 30 minutes’ drive from Gurugram, sports a new winter menu, with 23 dishes where millets are paired with items as diverse as avocado and lamb. It is miles away from Bhutia’s world of rustic millet cookies and home cooked porridge. On a chilly Saturday evening, the café, with a sprawling outdoor space, resembled a leisurely picnic spot: children played on a swing and made their moves on a giant chess board; some walked their pets or took a leisurely stroll in an adjacent kitchen garden where winter greens are grown without any chemical nutrients. With sundown, the space came alive with suspended lights and the crackling sound from portable fire pits.

