The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare today has issued detailed directions to all States/UTs regarding the steps to control the spread of covid-19 pandemic.

The minsistry said that every district of the country has been divided into:

Hotspot districts

Non-Hotspot districts with reported cases, and

Green zone districts.

The Union Health Ministry has declared 170 districts as Covid-19 hotspots and 207 districts as non-hotspots.

Hotspots are those districts which are reporting more number of cases or where the rate of growth of Covid-19 cases is high, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health Lav Agarwal said, adding a detailed direction has been issued to states stating consolidated efforts are required to utilise this period of lockdown to curb the spread of the virus.

"As per data till yesterday, 170 districts have been classified as hotspot districts. Non-hotspot districts where cases have been reported are 207 in number," Agarwal said.

The main criteria of these hotspot districts are those from which more cases are being currently reported or where the rate of growth of cases is more i.e. that doubling rate of cases is less.

The districts which have not reported any cases yet, have also been directed to work on cluster containment plans. In order to break the chain of transmission, focus needs to be on contact tracing, monitoring and clinical management. States have been asked touniformly implement the containment plan in every district across the country.

These containment strategies describe how to delineate the containment zone and buffer zone. In these containment zones, except for essential services, the rest of the movement and activities will be restricted. Cases will be actively monitored and surveyed by special teams in the Containment Zone as per sampling criteria. In these zones, the samples will be collected and tested. In addition to this, testing for any cases of ILI (Influenza like Illness) and SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Illness) with proper orientation of all health facilities will be undertaken for the buffer zones.

Special teams are to be setup to trace all contacts as well as conduct house to house surveys. These teams will include the health staff, local revenue staff, corporation staff, Red Cross, NSS, NYK and other volunteers.

Districts were also told to classify hospitals as:

COVID Care Centres for mild cases or very mild cases,

COVID Health Centres for clinical moderate cases requiring oxygen support and

COVID Dedicated Hospitals for severe & critical cases with ventilator support.

States & Districts have been specifically asked to focus on clinical management for positive confirmed COVID patients. In collaboration with AIIMS Call Centers, clinical management of every patient shall be monitored daily at the district level by them. Besides the pharmaceutical interventions, the Districts have been asked to promote social distancing, etiquettes of handwashing & sanitary measures even in non-pharmaceutical interventions.

An increase of 1076 new cases since yesterday has been reported, with a total of 11,439 confirmed cases and 377 deaths for covid-19 in the country. As many as 1306 persons have been cured/discharged after recovery.