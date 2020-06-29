How Bengaluru gained and lost ground against covid-19

The B.S. Yediyurappa-led government of Karnataka was lauded for its efforts to keep the numbers low in the state and its capital, but the administration has fallen short in explaining why it was ranked eighth in testing averages, or its decision on lifting of the lockdown when a surge in cases was expected. “So far, we have been fortunate that we have not gone very high. I feel that the numbers we have got are very, very reasonable," Kumar said. A state government official, requesting anonymity, said: “Some infections went unchecked and then these turned into a breeding ground."