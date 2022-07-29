Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has shared a video on Twitter tagging Rakesh Singh, administrator BBMP on how advanced technology can repair the Bengaluru's roads
Bengaluru roads are the most infamous roads because of their quality and humungous potholes. Even the Karnata High Court has lashed at city's civic body--Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for not paying attention to the city's infrastructure. Last month the HC took a jib at the BBMP by saying, "whether the President and Prime Minister should often visit the city and travel on different roads for civic agencies to do their job". The court had said this in reference to reports that the city civic body spent ₹23 crore to repair roads in Bengaluru for the Prime Minister's recent visit.
Bengaluru people have always demonstrated in creative ways against the BBMP to fix the roads.
Amid the extensive insults of BBMP in media, Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has shared a video on Twitter tagging Rakesh Singh, administrator on how advanced technology can repair the city's roads.
In the video, two people can be seen spreading a waterproof "road patch" on a pothole. The road patch is made from a combination of high-quality asphalt, polymer, and geo-synthetic fiberglass. The video claims that "when applied on roads, it forms a waterproof seal to cover potholes and cracks". The road patch is compatible with both asphalt and concrete road surfaces. Shaw shared this video and captioned it, "Interesting technology for rapid road repair".
