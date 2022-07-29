Bengaluru roads are the most infamous roads because of their quality and humungous potholes. Even the Karnata High Court has lashed at city's civic body--Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for not paying attention to the city's infrastructure. Last month the HC took a jib at the BBMP by saying, "whether the President and Prime Minister should often visit the city and travel on different roads for civic agencies to do their job". The court had said this in reference to reports that the city civic body spent ₹23 crore to repair roads in Bengaluru for the Prime Minister's recent visit.

