How big is the inflation problem for our economy? Should you worry?

While inflation in recent times has been higher than RBI’s upper band of 6%, it is on back of higher than expected food inflation. The lockdown and subsequent disruptions of supply chains impacted prices of essential items. Further, unseasonal rains in the recent past impacted standing crops keeping food inflation unreasonably high. However, it is expected that the arrival of winter crop should ease prices. Also government increased excise duty on fuel, which had an impact on fuel inflation but this was a one-time impact. Global oil prices continue to remain under pressure as oil demand gets hit on back of pandemic induced global slowdown, which should likely keep a lid on fuel inflation going forward. Going forward, it is expected that with contraction in GDP, demand driven inflation should continue to moderate. Market participants perceive the recent surge in inflation as transitory and the same has been opined by the policy makers as well. Bond yields have been on a downtrend driven by dovish RBI policies as well excess liquidity and it is expected that rates are likely to remain lower in the near term.