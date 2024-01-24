How biodiversity management can help in conserving environment

India, with its diverse ecosystems and rich flora and fauna, is home to four out of 36 global biodiversity hotspots, including the Western Ghats Region, which is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site. These are at a heightened risk of impact from human activities such as habitat destruction, pollution, overexploitation, climate change, and invasive species, which pose a significant threat to the biodiversity. These ecosystem disruptions lead to loss of habitat while also straining community resources as well as the lives of those dependent on these for survival. The need for conservation therefore becomes urgent and imperative for the survival of rural communities as well as their invaluable natural heritage.

Deforestation increases the vulnerability of communities to these events, leading to damage to property, infrastructure, and loss of life. A study by ISRO mapping the Western Ghats Region over 90 years (1920–2013) revealed that Maharashtra lost nearly 21.6 percent of its forest cover during the period. Forest fires are among the key drivers of deforestation, especially in the Western Ghats. While forest fires can be naturally occurring, increased human activity in rural areas has heightened instances of forest fires created to clear land for economic activity. Both natural and artificial forest fires gravely impact the natural habitat of local flora and fauna, while also depleting community access to forest resources.

In light of this, the People's Biodiversity Register (PBR) has emerged as a crucial tool, mandated by the Biological Diversity Act, 2002. While at its core the PBR is a document which contains comprehensive information on the locally available bio-resources, their medicinal use and traditional knowledge, it has the potential to be used to foster community stewardship for sustainable development, conservation effort and benefit-sharing. However, in most areas, the PBRs are prepared and maintained by the area’s Biodiversity Management Committees (BMCs) with limited engagement of local community members, defeating the tool’s crucial purpose of community stewardship of biodiversity management.

As part of its ongoing project in Velhe in the Western Ghats, a UNESCO World Heritage site and a Global Biodiversity Hotspot, Raintree Foundation’s biodiversity mapping of its programme area uncovered over 850 unique species. The species identified in the programme landscape include endangered and vulnerable species from among the 325 globally threatened flora, fauna, bird, amphibian, reptile, and fish species which find their home in the Western Ghats.

In Velhe taluka, its People's Biodiversity Registers (PBRs) at Phanshi and Meravane villages provide detailed insights into over 200 unique species, their uses, and ecological interdependencies. This goes beyond scientific mapping, capturing the region’s traditional knowledge of ecosystems and culturally informed sustainable practices such as preservation of the Sacred Groves, a forested area protected and worshipped by the local communities. The development of the PBRs will benefit communities in Velhe that are dependent on natural resources for livelihood, raising awareness and empowering locals for active participation in conservation.

By involving women in the committee’s decision-making processes, the foundation seeks to incorporate diverse perspectives. This approach empowers women as crucial contributors to the sustainable management of local ecosystems.

For addressing the regions’ unique and critical challenges, Raintree Foundation has engaged and co-facilitated solutions with the local Forest Department that enable community stewardship to challenges such as forest fires and deforestation. Forest cover acts as a natural barrier against floods, landslides, and other natural disasters.

The programme has successfully achieved a 25 percent reduction in forest fires in the Velhe region, underscoring its effectiveness in addressing a substantial environmental threat. The transformative impact of community-led biodiversity management, exemplified by the pioneering work of the Raintree Foundation in Velhe and beyond, sheds light on the promising future of conservation efforts. The commitment to fostering sustainable practices and preserving ecological diversity is visibly reflected in the work undertaken in Velhe, showcasing a model that empowers communities to become active participants in the conservation and sustainable management of their natural environment.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!