How biodiversity management can help in conserving environment
Deforestation increases the vulnerability of communities to these events, leading to damage to property, infrastructure, and loss of life
India, with its diverse ecosystems and rich flora and fauna, is home to four out of 36 global biodiversity hotspots, including the Western Ghats Region, which is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site. These are at a heightened risk of impact from human activities such as habitat destruction, pollution, overexploitation, climate change, and invasive species, which pose a significant threat to the biodiversity. These ecosystem disruptions lead to loss of habitat while also straining community resources as well as the lives of those dependent on these for survival. The need for conservation therefore becomes urgent and imperative for the survival of rural communities as well as their invaluable natural heritage.