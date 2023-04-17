The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has prepared its blueprint for the 2024 general elections. It has started carrying out nationwide campaigns to win more seats in the parliamentary polls that are scheduled to take place next year. Party functionaries on Sunday informed that extensive surveys will be conducted to formulate the BJP's strategy to fight the general elections.

People involved in these plans, on the condition of anonymity, said that some surveys are already taking place and will continue till the 2024 elections, while a total of four key surveys are being tallied by BJP national president JP Nadda to decide the strategy by this May, according to a report published by Hindustan Times.

One of the key functionaries who was part of the team of eight persons in Delhi who coordinated the results from all states said that the idea came from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The Prime Minister said that we should try to get booth-level data of why we lost 160 seats in the last general elections. The party began this exercise last May and asked people why they didn't vote for the BJP and what qualities they found better in other candidates," he said as quoted by HT.

He added that around 40,000 booth workers covered 100,000 booths across all 543 parliamentary constituencies and polled 10 million respondents

The saffron party has also up the ante to woo the Muslim community and will bring an aggressive approach to bringing Muslims to the party fold. BJP Minority Morcha will launch a special 'Modi Mitra' outreach program from April 20 onwards till February 2024, as per PTI reports.

It has selected 65 Muslim-dominated Lok Sabha seats where the Muslim population is more than 30%. BJP's Minority Morcha will start this campaign after Eid.

BJP Minority Morcha President Jamal Siddiqui said, “As per our assessment, there are at least 5,000-10,000 people in every targeted Lok Sabha seat. We will talk to them and take their feedback on how the government schemes helped them and what further can be done for them to make improvements. We are also planning a 'Samvad' of PM Modi of all those in February next year."

Under this campaign, BJP Minority Morcha will run different programs in all these Lok Sabha seats. Starting from door-to-door campaigns to the use of social media, small seminars, advertising campaigns, etc, the party will showcase the Modi government's welfare works for the Muslim community.

Out of the total 543 Lok Sabha seats across the country, there are 80 seats where the Muslim population is more than 20 percent while 65 seats have more than 30 percent Muslims. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP won 58 out of 80 seats with a vote share of more than 20 percent and had to face defeat in 22 seats. Whereas, Muslim MPs were elected on 27 seats in the 17th Lok Sabha.

The party has also planned to organize over 45 rallies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in these constituencies. The BJP has tasked its three national general secretaries Sunil Bansal, Vinod Tawde, and Tarun Chugh to undertake preparations for these rallies.

"These Lok Sabha seats where the party had lost last elections have been divided into different clusters and each cluster has 4 seats. The big public meetings of Prime Minister Modi will be organized in these clusters. A strategy has been made to hold about 45 to 55 rallies or public meetings on these seats by PM Modi," said sources as quoted by ANI.

The sources said that the BJP's strategy is that these rallies and public meetings of tall party leaders on these 160 seats will create a favorable atmosphere for the party and will also ensure that the party has a chance to return to power for the third time in the 2024 general elections.

After the completion of the first phase of the party campaign on these 160 seats, the party will begin campaigning for the second phase, in which programs for Prime Minister Modi and other big leaders will also be decided for the remaining 383 seats in the country.

(With inputs from agencies)