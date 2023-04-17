How BJP is preparing for 2024 general elections? Read here3 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 09:28 AM IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party is preparing its blueprint to fight the 2024 general elections and win more seats this time. Read the story to know complete details about BJP's preparations.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has prepared its blueprint for the 2024 general elections. It has started carrying out nationwide campaigns to win more seats in the parliamentary polls that are scheduled to take place next year. Party functionaries on Sunday informed that extensive surveys will be conducted to formulate the BJP's strategy to fight the general elections.
