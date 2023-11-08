How can IIT Kanpur's ‘artificial rain’ help curb Delhi pollution issue? Explained
Cloud seeding is an artificial method used to increase rainfall by introducing certain substances into clouds that serves various purposes.
Over the past few days, the pollution in Delhi has been worsening, causing significant problems for its residents and shrouding other parts of northern India, including cities in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and more, in a toxic haze. As of 5 pm on Wednesday, the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi stood at a 'very poor' level of 398.